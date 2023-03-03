New Delhi: Union Minister R.K Singh conferred SJVN CMD N L Sharma with the prestigious CBIP Individual Award for outstanding contribution in the development of the Water, Power & RE sector and the Best Performing Utility in Hydro Power Sector Award.

Under Sharma’s leadership, SJVN has witnessed the highest capacity addition since the incorporation of the company thirty-four years ago. Sharma’s contribution is being valued for bringing the long-awaited 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh, 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Projects and solar projects of 1385 MW into construction.

In another category, SJVN has been awarded CBIP Best Performing Utility in Hydro Power Sector for its power stations viz 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh. Rampur Hydro Power Station is being successfully operated in Tandem with India’s largest hydropower station NJHPS, which is the first of its kind considering its automation and volume.

Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur Power Stations, from their very first year of operation, have demonstrated excellent performance. During the last three years, more than 9000 MUs have been generated annually against combined design energy of 8490 MUs. During this period, the average Plant Availability Factor of both power stations was the highest in the industry at 105%.

SJVN, a leading power CPSE under the Ministry of Power, Govt of India has a project portfolio of around 46,879 MW and is executing 74 projects pan India and in Nepal.