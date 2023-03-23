Surat: A Surat Court on Thursday convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed in connection with his “Modi surname” remarks and sentenced him to two years in jail.

The court later granted bail to the Congress leader.

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Purnesh Modi.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Previous articlePunjab Govt terms Himachal’s Water Cess illegal, Passes resolution in Assembly
The News Himachal
https://thenewshimachal.com/
The News Himachal seeks to cover the entire demographic of the state, going from grass root panchayati level institutions to top echelons of the state. Our website hopes to be a source not just for news, but also a resource and a gateway for happenings in Himachal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR