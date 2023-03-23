Surat: A Surat Court on Thursday convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed in connection with his “Modi surname” remarks and sentenced him to two years in jail.

The court later granted bail to the Congress leader.

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Purnesh Modi.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.