Una: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh clarified that the state government has made necessary budgetary provisions before announcing the Old Pension Scheme.

While interacting with the media at Una today, the Chief Minister said that the Cabinet had accorded sanction to OPS in its first Cabinet meeting after careful deliberations at various levels.

He also showed confidence in fulfilling all the poll guarantees in a phased manner after making adequate financial provisions.

Targeting the previous Jairam Thakur government for financial mismanagement, Sukhvinder Singh blamed his predecessor for failing to give arrears to the government employees. He said

“the BJP has left an outstanding amount of Rs. 11000 crores as arrears to be paid to its employees and pensioners.”

Similarly, dearness allowance was also announced but it was not provided to the employees, he said adding that the BJP handed over empty coffers to us, CM further added.