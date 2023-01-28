Shimla: The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has increased the water tariff by 10 per cent for domestic commercial consumers in the city for 2023-24.

The MC has issued a notification and new rates have come into effect from January 24.

This is the first hike in water tariffs since the Covid-19 outbreak.

As per the revised rates, domestic consumers falling within the Shimla MC limits will have to pay ₹17.55 per kilo litre of water for 0 to 20-kilo litres usage. For 20 to 30-kilo litres of water consumption, the tariff would be ₹30.25 per kilo litre and for consumption beyond 30-kilo litres, the tariff has been fixed at ₹54.45 per kilo litre.

Besides, minimum maintenance charges of Rs 100 will be charged every month.

For residents availing Shimla MC services beyond its limits water tariff has been increased to ₹60.50 per kilo litre for 20 to 30-kilo litres, while ₹84.70 would be charged for water usage above 30 kilo litres.

For commercial users within and outside the MC limits, ₹48.40 per kilo litre would be charged for consumption up to 20 kilo litres and for consumption above 75-kilo litres, ₹139.15 would be charged.