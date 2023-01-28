Shimla: 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satinder Pal Singh has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering (Bachelor of Engineering) and a master degree in Law.

He served as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the state government during the early days of his career. He also served as Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Sirmour, Mandi and Kangra districts.

He has also been the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, ADGP, Home Guards and CID.

Singh also went on a Centre deputation as Director, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Shipping.

Apart from this, Singh has also been Special Secretary, Home, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Law and Order and IGP, CID (Crime). Singh also rendered services in United Nation Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo and with the National Human Rights Commission.