Shimla: The much-awaited first Cabinet Meeting of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has been scheduled for January 13.

The major issues including restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and Rs 1,500 assistance to women aged 18 to 60 years are likely to be taken up in the meeting.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on January 8 expanded his cabinet by inducting seven Cabinet Ministers and six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries.

Despite the grim financial situation, the Indian National Congress had assured to restore OPS in its first Cabinet meeting. OPS was one of the guarantees of Congress and now after getting back into power, it would be interesting – how government restore it.