Shimla: Estate Officer of Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board has been arrested for allegedly accepting ₹1,00,000 bribe for the renewal of a rent agreement.

The accused, Sadiq Mohammad (48) was caught red-handed by a team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) at DC Office, Shimla.

According to the complainant, the accused had demanded ₹1,00,000/- from him in lieu of renewal of the lease agreement/ rent agreement of Waqf Board property.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) SV & ACB Renu Sushil Kumar Sharma confirmed the report and said that a case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused and further investigation is ongoing.