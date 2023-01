Shimla: Prices of Diesel in Himachal Pradesh have increased following the state government’s decision of hiking the VAT.

The state government on Sunday increased VAT on diesel from 6.40 per cent to 9.96 per cent per litre.

After this increase, the VAT on diesel, which was ₹ 4.40 per litre till now, would now go up to ₹ 7.40 per litre.

Now, diesel would cost ₹ 86 in Himachal.