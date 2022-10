412 candidates in fray for 68 assembly seats

Shimla: 92 candidates have withdrawn nominations and now 412 candidates have remained in the fray for the 14th Vidhan Sabha Elections on Saturday.

In Shimla district, 50 candidates are contesting on 8 seats of which Theog has a maximum of 8 candidates. Mandi 67, Kangra 91, Mandi 67, Solan 32, Sirmour 29, Kullu 24, Hamirpur 32, Bilaspur 29, Chamba 24, Kinnaur 5, Lahaul-Spiti 3

Shimla district: Total:50

Shimla Urban AC (Total 7)

Harish Janartha (INC), Sanjay Sood (BJP), Tikender Singh Panwar (CPI-M), Chaman Rakesh (AAP), Rakesh Kumar Gill (BSP), Kalyan Singh (RDP), Abhishek Barowalia (Independent)

Shimla Rural AC (Total 6)

Vikarmaditya Singh (INC), Ravi Kumar Mehta (BJP), Prem Kumar (AAP), Balwinder Kumar Singh (BSP), Puran Dutt (RDP) and Parveen Kumar (Independent)

Kasumpti AC (Total 6)

Anirudh Singh (INC), Suresh Bhardwaj (BJP), Kuldip Singh Tanwar (CPI-M), Kameshwasr (BSP), Dr. Rajesh Chanana (AAP) Ram Prakash (RDP)

Theog AC (Total 8)

Kuldeep Singh Rathor (INC), Ajay Shyam (BJP), Rakesh Singha (CPI-M), Jia Lal (BSP), Attar Singh Chandel (AAP), Amit Mehta, Vijay Pal Khachi, Indu Verma, (Independent candidates)

Chopal AC (Total 6)

Rajneesh Kimta (INC), Balvir Verma (BJP), Bhagat Lal (BSP), Uday Singta (AAP) Dr. Subhash Chand Manglet, Ashok Sharm (Independent).

Jubbal & Kotkhai AC (Total 6)

Rohit Thakur (INC), Chetan Singh Bragta (BJP), Vishal Shankta (CPI-M), Ram Pal (BSP) Srikant (AAP) and Suman Kadam (Independent)

Rampur (SC) AC (Total 5)

Nand Lal (INC), Kaul Negi (BJP), Des Raj (BSP), Udai Singh (AAP), Pritam Dev (Independent).

Rohru (SC)AC (Total 6)

Mohan Lal Brakta (INC), Shashi Bala (BJP), Prakash Aandta (BSP), Ashwani Kumar (AAP), Narender Singh (RDP), Rajender Singh (Independent)

Mandi district: (Total 67)

Mandi Sadar (AC) (Total 9)

Champa Thakur (INC), Anil Sharma (BJP), Shyam Lal (AAP), Sanjay Kumar (RDP), Chet Ram (BSP), Parveen Kumar, Major Khem Singh Thakur, Rajeev Kumar and Laxmender Singh (Independent candidates)

Sundernagar AC (Total 9)

Sohan Lal (INC), Rakesh Kumar (BJP), Narayan Singh (BSP) Ran Vijay Singh (RDP) Pooja Verma (AAP) Abhishek Thakur, Het Ram, Tek Chand, Thakur Singh (Independents candidate)

Darang AC (Total 3)

Kaul Singh (INC), Puran Chand (BJP), Ramesh Kumar (BSP)

Balh (SC) AC (Total 5)

Prakash Chaudhary (INC), Inder Singh (BJP), Prem Kumar (BSP), Tara Chand (AAP), Jiwan Ram (RDP)

Seraj AC (Total 6)

Chet Ram (INC), Jai Ram Thakur (BJP), Mahender Singh (CPI-M), Indira Devi (BSP), Gita Nand (AAP), Narender Kumar (Independent)

Nachan (SC)AC (Total 7)

Naresh Kumar (INC), Vinod Kumar (BJP), Nand Lal (BSP), Jabna Kumari (AAP),Gian Chand, Jasvir Singh, Saunu Ram (Independent candidates)

Sarkaghat AC: (Total 6)

Pawan Kumar (INC), Dalip Thakur (BJP), Dhameshwar Ram(AAP), Ramesh Chand (BSP), Kailash Chand (RDP), Munish Sharma (Independent)

Dharampur AC (Total 5)

Chander Shekhar (INC), Rajat Thakur (BJP), Rakesh Kumar (AAP), Prakash Chand (BSP), Chandershekhar (Independent).

Karsog (SC) AC : (Total 6)

Mahesh Raj (INC), Deep Raj (BJP), Kishori Lal (CPI-M), Chaman Lal (BSP), Bhagwant Singh (AAP), Ghanshyam (Independent)

Jogindernagar AC (Total 11)

Thakur Surender Pal (INC), Prakash Rana (BJP), Kushal Bhardwaj (CPI-M-L), Narender Kumar (BSP), (Ravinder Pal Singh (AAP), Kamal Kant (RDP), Mehar Chand (Rashtriya Lok Niti Party), Sanjeev Bhandari, Dr.Surender Singh Thakur, Kulbhushan, Baba Lal Giri (Independent candidates).

Kangra district: Total: 91

Dharamshala AC (Total 6)

Sudhir Sharma (INC), Rakesh Kumar (BJP), Kulwant Singh Rana (AAP), Vipin Singh Nehria, Abhay Kumar Ashok, Subhash Chand Shukla (Independent candidates)

Sullah AC (Total 9)

Jagdish Chand Sapehia (INC), Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP), Ravinder Singh (AAP), Suresh Kumar (BSP), Jagjivan Pal, Chander Bhan, Dr. Swarup Singh Rana, Suman Kumar and Rekha Rani (Independent candidates)

Baijnath (SC) AC (Total 6)

Kishsori Lal (INC), Mulakh Raj (BJP), Ajay Kumar (BSP), Pramodh Chand (AAP), Vishesh (Swabhiman Party), Gurdas Ram (Independent)

Palampur AC (Total 4)

Ashish Butail (INC), Trilok Kapoor (BJP), Sanjay Bhardwaj (AAP), Suresh Kumar (BSP)

Nurpur AC (Total 5)

Ajay Mahajan (INC), Ranbir Singh (BJP), Sali Ram(BSP), Manisha Kumari (AAP) Subhash Singh Dhadwal (Independent)

Indora (SC) AC (Total 7 )

Malender Rajan (INC), Rita Devi (BJP), Hans Raj (BSP) Laxman Dass (Hindu Samaj Party), Jagdish Singh (AAP), Manohar Lal, Nirmal Prasad (Independent candidates)

Fatehpur AC (Total 8)

Bhawani Singh Pathania (INC), Rakesh Pathania (BJP), Dr. Rajan Sushant (AAP), Tilak Raj(BSP), Kripal Parmar, Dr. Ashok Kumar Suman, Vijay Koundal, Sanjay Sharma (Independent candidates).

Kangra AC (Total 6)

Surender Kumar (INC), Pawan Kumar Kajal (BJP), Vijay Kumar (BSP), Raj Kumar (AAP) Kulbhash Chand, Amit Verma (Independent candidates)

Nagrota AC (Total 4)

R.S.Bali (INC), Arun Kumar (BJP), Uma Kant (AAP), Sikandar Kumar (Independent).

Dehra AC (Total 6)

Dr. Rajesh Sharma (INC), Ramesh Chand (BJP), Manish Kumar (AAP), Harbans Singh (BSP), Hoshiar Singh, Varun Kumar (Independent)

Jawalamukhi AC (Total 6)

Sanjay Ratan (INC), Ravinder Singh (BJP), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Hoshiar Singh (AAP), Sunil Kumar, Atul Kaushal (Independent candidate)

Jaswan Pragpur AC (Total 6)

Surender Singh Makotia (INC) Bikram Singh (BJP), Prem Chand (BSP), Sahil Chouhan (AAP), Sanjay Prashar and Mukesh Kumar (Independent candidates).

Jaisinghpur AC (Total 6)

Yadvinder Goma (INC), Ravinder Kumar Dhiman (BJP), Santosh Kumar (AAP), Sushil Kumar (RDP), Dr. Kehar Singh, Surender Singh (Independent).

Jawali AC (Total 5)

Chander Kumar (INC), Sanjay Guleria (BJP), Bir Singh (BSP), Baldev Raj (AAP), Arun Kumar (Himachal Jan Kranti Party)

Shahpur AC (Total 7)

Kewal Singh Pathania (INC), Sarween Chaudhary (BJP), Banarsi Dass Dogra (BSP), Abhishek (AAP), Ashish Sharma (Hindu Samaj Party), Ramesh Kumar, Joginder Singh (Independent candidates)

Solan district: Total: 32

Solan (SC) AC (Total 4)

Dhani Ram Shandil (INC), Rajesh Kashyap (BJP), Anju (AAP), Rajender (BSP)

Arki AC (Total 7)

Sanjay(INC), Govind Ram Sharma(BJP), Kamesh (BSP), Jeet Ram (AAP), Jaidev Singh(RDP) Rajender, Sanjay Kumar (Independent candidates).

Nalagarh AC (Total 8)

Hardeep Singh Bawa (INC), Lakhwinder Singh Rana (BJP), Paras Ram (BSP), Jagdish Chand (RDP), Dharam Pal (AAP), Kishori Lal Sharma (Swabhiman Party), Krishan Lal Thakur and Jagpal Singh Rana (Independent candidates)

Doon AC (Total 6)

Ram Kumar (INC), Paramjit Singh (BJP), Nagender Chand (BSP), Swaran Singh (AAP), Balwant Singh (RDP) Des Raj Chauhan (Independent candidates).

Kasauli (SC) AC (Total 7)

Vinod Sultanpuri (INC), Rajiv Saizal (BJP), Ram Rattan (BSP), Harmel Singh (AAP), Rajiv Kumar Kaundal (RDP), Rajender (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Om Prakash (Independent).

Sirmour district: (Total 29)

Nahan AC (Total 6)

Ajay Solanki (INC), Dr. Rajiv Bindal (BJP), Ayodhya Prasad Verma (BSP), Sunil Sharma (AAP), Salender Singh (RDP), Ramzan (Independent candidates)

Pachhad (SC) AC (Total 6)

Dayal Pyari (INC), Reena (BJP), Ashish Kumar (CPI-M), Sushil Kumar Bhrigu (RDP), Ajay Singh (AAP), Gangu Ram (Independent)

Paonta Sahib AC (Total 9)

Kirnesh Jang (INC), Sukh Ram (BJP), Seema (BSP), Manish Kumar Thakur (AAP), Ashwani Verma (RDP), Manish Tomar, Roshan Lal Chaudhary, Rameshwar, Sunil Kumar (Independent candidates)

Shillai AC: (Total 4)

Harshwardhan Chauhan (INC), Baldev Singh (BJP), Naathu Ram Chauhan (AAP), Suresh Kumar (RDP).

Sri Renuka ji (SC) AC: (Total 4)

Vinay Kumar (INC), Narain Singh (BJP), Ram Kishan (AAP), Jagmohan (RDP)\

Bilaspur district: Total:29

Bilaspur (Sadar) AC (Total 9)

Bambar Thakur (INC), Trilok Jamwal (BJP), Amar Nath (BSP), Amar Singh (AAP), Pooja Pal (RDP), Bal Ram (Swabhiman Party), Lata Chandel, Piyush Kanga, Sushabh Sharma (Independent candidates).

Ghumarwin AC (Total 8)

Rajesh Dharmani (INC), Rajinder Garg (BJP), Prem Lal Banga (BSP), Rakesh Kumar Chopra (AAP), Yogesh Thakur (RDP), Manohar Lal, Varun Kumar Thakur, and Nand Lal (Independent candidates)

Jhandutta (SC) AC (Total 7)

Vivek Kumar (INC), Jeet Ram Katwal (BJP), Amar Nath (BSP), Sudhir Kumar (AAP), Manoj Kumar (RDP), Jitender Pal, Raj Kumar (Independent candidates).

Sri Naina Deviji AC (Total 5)

Ram Lal Thakur (INC), Randhir Sharma (BJP), Bhag Singh (CPI) Deepak Kumar (RDP), Narender Singh (AAP)

Hamirpur district: Total: 32

Hamirpur AC (Total 9)

Dr. Pushpender Verma (INC), Narender Thakur (BJP), Kashmir Singh Thakur (CPI-M), Parveen Kumar Kaushal (BSP), Sushil Kumar Surroch (AAP), Abhinay Bhardwaj (RDP), Ashish Sharma, Naresh Kumar Darji, Ashish Kumar (Independent candidates)

Bhoranj (SC) AC (Total 5)

Suresh Kumar (INC), Anil Kumar (BJP), Jarnail Singh (BSP), Rajni Kaushal (AAP) Pawan Kumar (Independent)

Sujanpur AC (Total 5)

Rajender Singh (INC), Ranjit Singh Rana (BJP), Gian Chand (BSP), Anil Rana (AAP) Rajesh Kumar (Independent)

Nadaun AC (Total 6 )

Sukhwinder Singh (INC),Vijay Kumar (BJP), Des Raj (BSP), Shankey Thukral (AAP), Ranjit Singh, Surender Kumar (Independent candidates)

Barsar AC (Total 7)

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (INC), Maya Sharma (BJP), Ratan Chand Katoch (BSP), Gulshan Soni (AAP), Paramjit Singh Dhatwal (Himachal Jan Kranti Party)Naresh Kumar (RDP), Sanjiv Kumar (Independent).

Kinnaur district: (Total: 5)

Kinnaur AC: Total 5

Jagat Singh Negi (INC), Surat Negi (BJP), Anil Kapoor (BSP), Tarsem Singh (AAP), Tejwant Negi (Independent)

Lahaul & Spiti district: (Total 3)

Lahaul & Spiti AC (3)

Ravi Thakur (INC), Ram Lal Markanda (BJP), Sudershan (AAP)

Chamba district: (Total 24)

Chamba AC (Total 6)

Neeraj Nayyar (INC), Neelam Nayyar (BJP), Paras Ram(BSP), Shashi Kant (AAP), Uttam Chand (Bhartiya Vir Dal) Indira (Independent)

Churah AC (Total 3)

Yashwant Singh (INC), Hans Raj (BJP), Nand Kumar Jaryal (AAP)

Bharmour (ST) AC (Total 5)

Thakur Singh Bharmouri (INC), Janak Raj (BJP), Prakash Chand (AAP), Pooja (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Rasila Ram (Himachal Janta Party),

Dalhousie AC (Total 5)

Asha Kumari (INC), Dhavender Singh (BJP), Manish Sareen (AAP), Ashok Kumar Bakaria (RDP), Rinku (Independent.

Bhattiyat AC (Total 5)

Kuldeep Singh Pathania (INC), Vikram Singh Jaryal (BJP), Naresh Kumar (AAP), Amrita Chaudhary (Hindu Samaj Party), Nirmal Singh (Independent)

Kullu district: (Total 24)

Kullu AC (Total 6)

Sunder Singh (INC), Narotam Thakur (BJP), Hotam Singh (CPI-M), Sher Singh (AAP), Ram Singh, Lot Ram (Independent candidates).

Banjar AC (Total 6 )

Khimi Ram (INC), Surender Shouri (BJP), Jhabe Ram Kaushal (BSP), Neeraj Saini (AAP) Chet Ram (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Hiteshwar Singh (Independent).

Anni (SC) AC (Total 6)

Bansi Lal (INC), Lokender Kumar (BJP), Inder Pal (AAP), Devki Nand (CPI-M), Kishori Lal and Paras Ram (Independent candidates).

Manali AC (Total 6)

Bhuvneshwar Gaur (INC), Govind Singh Thakur (BJP), Tara Chand (BSP), Anurag Prarthi (AAP), Amar Chand (RDP) and Mahender Singh (Independent)

Una district: Total: 26

Una AC (Total 6)

Satpal Singh Raizada (INC), Satpal Singh Satti (BJP), Ramesh Chand (BSP),Rajiv Gautam (AAP), Kamal Kumar, Chander Mohan (Independent )

Haroli AC (Total 5)

Mukesh Agnihotri (INC), Ram Kumar (BJP), Naresh Kumar (BSP), Ravinder Pal Singh Mann (AAP) Ashwani Kumar Rana (RDP)

Gagret AC (Total 6)

Chaitnya Sharma (INC), Rajesh Thakur (BJP), Lekh Raj Katnoria (BSP), Manohar Lal (AAP), Vinod Kumar (RDP), Raghubir Singh (Himachal Jan Kranti Party)

Kutlehar AC (Total 4)

Davinder Kumar (INC),Virender Kanwar (BJP)Anil Kumar Mankotia (AAP) Capt. Jai Dayal Singh Pal (Independent).

Chintpurni AC (Total 5)

Sudershan Singh (INC), Balbir Singh (BJP), Virender Kumar (BSP), Ram Paul (AAP), Kewal Kumar (Independent)