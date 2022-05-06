Dharamshala: Investigation has made a shocking revelation in the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination paper leak, as the accuseds have admitted that they had paid around Rs 6 to 8 lakhs to get the question paper of the written examination before the examination date.

The police has found links to the paper leak from Haryana and Delhi and it’s from a printing press.

The matter came to light when the police has called the candidates who qualified the written examination for documentation.

During the scrutiny of documents, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra Dr Kushal Chand Sharma noticed that three candidates had secured 70 marks out of 90, however, those candidates’ total marks in class X were not even 50 percent.

These candidates had appeared in Thakur Kashi Ram School in Chaitdu village for the examination.

On suspicion, SP interrogated the youths who later admitted that they have paid to get the question paper of the written examination. After confirmation, the accused were arrested.

Police has registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SP Kangra said a police team has been formed and has been sent to Haryana and Delhi to arrest the accused.

He said that at least three candidates received questions papers before the written examination. These candidates and their parents have admitted that they had paid Rs 6,00,000 to Rs 8,00,000 to get these question papers.

On March 27, a written examination was conducted to fill 1,334 posts of constables in Himachal Pradesh police that including 932 posts for male constables, 311 posts for female constables and 91 posts for drivers.

More than 74,000 candidates appeared in the examination that was conducted in around 81 examination centres.

The results of the examination were declared on April 5.