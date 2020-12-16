Nestled in the middle of apple orchards, Dwarika Residency offers the best views of the Pabbar Valley and snow-clad mountains. The house is surrounded by pine forest on one side and apple orchards on the other. Staying at this property is a blissful experience for people who crave nature and greenery. Great craftsmanship at every nook and corner, the property is built while keeping aesthetics and comfort in mind.

Dwarika Residency is a beautiful European-style house with four large rooms, including a living room and a spacious lounging area to accommodate up to 16 people.

The property is located 85 km from Shimla. Covering these miles might not sound a pleasant idea but reaching the destination is altogether a different experience as it’s the best getaway for travellers who love to trek, enjoy nature, and find an escape in the mountains.

Other than clean environment and warm hospitality, this place offers organic food, natural spring water, fishpond, outdoor games such as badminton, and above all, tranquillity.

Accommodation at Dwarika Residency

Deluxe Rooms: Deluxe room is available at Rs. 6,300 per night. Each room (with attached bathroom) has enough space to adjust an extra bed. All four rooms offer great views of the apple orchards and the Himalayas. The house also has a garden area with a small pool in the corner.

Full Bungalow: Full bungalow can be hired for Rs. 28,000 per night. The house has four large rooms, along with a living room, washrooms, lobby, library, sitting area, kids’ play area, modular kitchen, and ample lounging space that can accommodate a large group of people.

Tariffs of Dwarika Residency

Deluxe Room: Rs. 6,300 per night

Full Bungalow: Rs. 28,000 per night

Extra person: Rs. 3,400

Location of Dwarika Residency

Amenities at Dwarika Residency

Welcome drink on arrival

Tea/coffee in the room

Complimentary breakfast

Evening tea/coffee

Discount on laundry

Candlelight dinner (on request)

Complimentary guide

Discount on snacks

Free access to recreational facilities

Free bonfire every evening

Flat screen TV

Extra bed available

Safety and hygiene followed at Dwarika Residency

Staff is guided to follow all necessary safety protocols directed by the local authorities.

Contactless check-in/check-out

Cashless payment available

Each room includes face masks and hand sanitizer

Physical distancing rules followed as per the local government guidelines

Shared stationery, newspapers, menus, etc. are removed from the property

First-aid kit available

Proper sanitization of each room, laundry, linens, towels, etc., to provide a COVID-19 safe environment.

Food

The property serves delicious organic food to the guests. Custom changes in recipes can be made on request.

Food and drink safety

Proper physical distancing is followed in common areas

Properly covered food is delivered to guests

Well-sanitized cutlery

How to book a room at Dwarika Residency?

You can book a room at Dwarika Residency through HP Helpline Tourism Pvt. Ltd.

Contact number: +91 98160 26770 / +91 98306 26770

Email: [email protected]

Guest Reviews of Dwarika Residency

1) It was my 3rd visit to this homestay with my family. We all love to spend holidays here without any disturbance and noise of a city. In snow, this place has a completely magical view to die for. It has become one of my favourite places to spend vacations with your family.

2) This place is heavenly and offers the best views from the balcony. The food provided at the homestay is delicious, as well as the staff is very courteous. Getting here could be a little troublesome, as you have to come across a jungle. But the caretakers will advise you properly on how to get to the location.

3) This is one of the best places to enjoy mountain views and snowfall. The staff here is very polite and friendly. However, the food served to us on the first night was cold. But it could be due to the freezing climatic condition here. Besides that, we face no issues during our stay.

4) It’s a dream location for anyone who wants to experience living in a house in the mountains. The location is perfect to enjoy picturesque views of the valley and the Himalayas. Pool on the property, trekking in the nearby jungle, and a library are some other highlights of this homestay.

5) Words fall short when I want to explain the experience of living in this amazing property in the hills. You will experience complete peace while witnessing jaw-dropping views from the bungalow. The property is well-maintained. Plus, you get all the basic and some luxury facilities during your stay.