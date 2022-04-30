Kupvi/Chopal: Rajneesh Kimta is leaving no stone unturned to ensure Congress regains ground in Chopal of Shimla district, which was once considered the bastion of the Congress party. To this accord, Kimta has upped the ante and is aggressively reaching out to every possible electorate in the constituency.

From Ghund to Kupvi and Nanhahr to Nerwa-Tharoch, one can find Kimta busy reinvigorating the party cadre and educating the public about Congress’ work and initiatives in the region. His address, which is a mix of pahadi dialects, connects seamlessly with the locals.

Staking claim for the party ticket since 2003, Rajneesh Kimta seems confident to get his chance this time. With the elections in purview, he is already on the field, striving day in and day out, to seek general public support and present his case to the party high command.

Competitors in the run write-off Kimta is a novice in electoral politics. However, with decades of organisational experience under his belt, he definitely has an edge over others in the region.

Born and brought up in Chopal, Rajneesh Kimta is a well-known face among the public. Given his unique way of charming the public with linguistic ease, he is able to reach the hearts of the masses.

Despite, being marginalised within the party during the supremacy of veteran Virbhadra Singh, Kimta remained low for years in Congress’ organisation affair. However, he has been able to prove his potential to the party high command whenever a chance has presented itself.

His political fate changed with the modification of ranks in the state party unit in 2019 when party high-command entrusted him with an important job role as General Secretary Organisation and Admin responsibility. This allowed him to thaw the thick ice with Virbhadra Singh, six-time Chief Minister of Himachal. Due to his organisational ability with the change of top post to Pratibha Singh, he was favoured for his organisational acumen and even Madam Singh decided to retain him as her subordinate.

Striking balance within the organisation and meeting people’s aspirations are definitely different. However, Kimta matches the expectations of people yet remains visible.

With development as his agenda, Rajneesh Kimta said that he’s going amidst the public with one agenda and that’s development. His aim is to connect every single village by road and carry forward the Congress’ initiated developmental projects for the region.

“During 2012-17 Congress government, Chopal received maximum benefits. Be in Nerwa and Kupvi, which were given tehsil status or sub tehsil status to Deha of Balson region, Congress leadership has ensured balanced and even development of the region,” Kimta said and further added that “most of the senior secondary school, health institutions and their upgradation were done during Congress regime.”

Kimta’s active people connecting approach is also posing a serious political threat to well established BJP leadership of the region and it’s likely to give the ruling party a nightmare in the forthcoming assembly election.

Politics is no doubt full of uncertainty and opportunity, but despite all odds, a new leader has emerged in Chopal politics and is knocking on the door to ramp state politics.