Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla has postponed the undergraduate examinations of the first and second year of Bachelors of Arts (BA), Bachelors of Science (BSc) Honours (Biotechnology and Microbiology), Shastri and Bachelors of Commerce (B Com) citing administrative reasons.

The exams were set to start on April 7.

A notification regarding this has been issued by the university. As per the notification, a new notification regarding the exams will be issued soon by the university.

The university had issued the datasheet on March 31. Around 1.5 lakh undergraduate students were expected to appear in these examinations. As many as 153 examination centres were set up to conduct these exams.