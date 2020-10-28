Shimla: To ensure proper rehabilitation of street vendors, the Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today directed the officers to create a street vendors’ zone besides formulating Grievances Redressal Committee (GRC) in the state.

Urban Development Minister said the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state government headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have initiated several schemes for the welfare of street vendors.

The Minister said in order to provide a favourable atmosphere for identified street vendors, district level committees headed by District Magistrates will be formed. These committees will look into the grievances of street vendors and ensure that none of them are exploited.

He added that State Level Grievances Redressal Committee would be formed as per the Street Vending Act 2014. “Officials have been directed to take necessary action to create street vending zones so that vendors could be benefitted by the welfare schemes implemented by centre and state government” Bhardwaj assured.

The Minister also directed the officials to initiate steps so that vendors could be benefitted by Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi). He said PMSVANidhi is an ambitious scheme and instructions have been given to streamline the same in the state.

The Minister also directed officials to promote the PMSVANidhi scheme and iron out issues being faced by beneficiaries.