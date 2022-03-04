Shimla: State Government has decided to bring Peace Meal workers of Himachal Road Transport Corporation serving since 2011 on contract basis.

Transport Minister Bikram Singh said that the state government has fulfilled the long pending demand of Peace Meal Workers.

Presently there are 823 Peace Meal Workers including ITI, Non-ITI and Peace Meal Workers working in other sectors. As many as 631 Peace Meal Workers have been brought on contract on priority as per policy while the remaining would be brought on contract as per their skills.

The State Government has also decided to provide employment to 49 persons on a compassionate basis in the department, the minister further said.