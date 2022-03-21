Una: Two persons have been killed while more than 40 sustained injuries after a truck in which devotees from Punjab were travelling overturned in Una.

The accident took place on Monday near Panjoa village in Amb Tehsil in Una when a truck in which several devotees from Tarn Taran, Punjab who had come to attend Mairi Mela were going back to Punjab. As per information driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Amb where they are undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the dead bodies will also be conducted there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Arjit Sen confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver.