Una: Two persons have been killed while more than 40 sustained injuries after a truck in which devotees from Punjab were travelling overturned in Una.

The accident took place on Monday near Panjoa village in Amb Tehsil in Una when a truck in which several devotees from Tarn Taran, Punjab who had come to attend Mairi Mela were going back to Punjab. As per information driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Amb where they are undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the dead bodies will also be conducted there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Arjit Sen confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver. 

Previous articleDr Sikander Kumar files his nomination for Rajya Sabha
Next articleJolt to Congress, former Youth Congress President joins AAP
Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.