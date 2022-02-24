Shimla: As Shimla Municipal Corporation elections are approaching near, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councillor from Sangti Meera Sharma has submitted her resignation to Mayor Satya Kaundal and Municipal Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

This is the second time in three years, she has resigned as Councillor. She has cited personal reasons behind her move.

Meera Sharma has contested the municipal corporation elections thrice from different parties and has been elected councillor twice.

She was first elected as a Councillor in 2007 as a CPM candidate. In 2017, contested as a Congress nominee and won the election. However, in September 2018, she resigned from her post citing personal reasons. After three months she again contested in bye-elections and won, this time as BJP’s candidate.

Her resignation has irked BJP Councillors. However, BJP still holds the majority in 34- member Municipal Corporation with 20 members while Congress has 11, one is backed by CPI(M) and one councillor is independent.