Palampur university to establish National Fertilizers Chair

Palampur: CSK H.P. Agriculture University and National Fertilizers would enter into an association for research and extension activities.

Prof Chaudhary in a meeting with NFL representatives.

Prof. H.K. Chaudhary, the Vice-Chancellor, revealed that the university would set up a National Fertilizers chair to conduct research and students would be attached with the Miniratna for agro-industrial training.

He discussed issues like soil health cards, balanced use of fertilizers and organic fertilizers, etc.

The Vice-Chancellor further infirmed that selected progressive farmers would be involved during all collaborative programmes with NFL.

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is a state-owned corporation that manufactures chemical fertilizers, organic fertilizers and industrial chemicals. NFL was conferred with Mini Ratna status.