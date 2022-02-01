Due to major economic changes and the pandemic, which has disturbed the employment scene and caused a dearth of opportunities. Job opportunities have been impacted badly and it’s not gone well with the youth.

According to the latest data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), between September and December 2021, the number of unemployed in the country was 31.8 million, most of whom were below 29 years of age. Let me tell you that at the time of lockdown in the year 2020, around 29.3 million youth were unemployed. These figures include those youths who kept applying in various offices and organisations. There is about 12.4 million other unemployed youth and by adding these too, the figure of unemployed youth reaches above 42.7 million.

Statistics show that Rajasthan has the highest number of unemployed in India, where there are 6.5 million unemployed, including about 2.1 million graduates. Bihar is at number two, where about 3.9 million youth are unemployed. Uttar Pradesh is at number three on this list with 2.84 million unemployed youth. With the onset of the third wave of Covid 19, the unemployment rate in India started increasing once again. The unemployment rate in the country stood at 7.9 per cent in December 2021, while it was 7 percent in November 2021. In December 2021, the unemployment rate in urban areas reached 9.3 per cent. According to a report by the Ministry of Statistics, Govt of India, there has been a decrease in organized sector jobs in this financial year. If compared with the financial year 2019 – 2020, there has been a decrease of 2.5 million jobs i.e. 22.6 per cent in employment in the current financial year.

In a report titled Employment Status 2021, it was said that the people whose employment was affected the most during the Covid pandemic were below 35 years of age. Due to unforeseen circumstances, 2.2 million people had to be away from employment. Data from September 2017 to September 2021 have been included in this report. During the second wave of Covid, there was a shortage of jobs in the month of May last year, then the situation got better in July 2021.

Looking from the perspective of the year 2022, new-minded businesses give some hope, especially technical business. Keeping pace with the changing times, many companies are increasing their technical capabilities. This shows that the way companies work is changing and the use of technology is increasing. In the coming times, the demand for youth with technical education and understanding will increase. Salary is increasing by 40-50 per cent in tech-based jobs. Obviously, the situation is slightly better for those taking technical education. It is expected that there will be some improvement in the employment situation in the coming months.