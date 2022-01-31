Income slab increases for availing pension

Shimla: To check the drug menace in the state, the cabinet has given nod to Himachal Pradesh Integrated Drug Prevention Policy.

Cabinet Meeting

Integrated Drug Prevention Policy aims at curbing the grievous problem of drug trafficking, substance abuse, drug cultivation, production and consumption prevalent in the State.

The policy will also help to strengthen the inter-governmental and inter-agency coordination under multilateral cooperation mechanism by sharing seizure statistics/data, joint drug law enforcement operations and establishment of joint interrogation centres.

The state government has also taken an important step to cover a large number of populations for various pension schemes.

The state Cabinet decided to enhance the annual income limit for availing benefits of various pension schemes of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department from existing Rs. 35000 to Rs. 50000 per annum.

The decision is expected to benefit about 78,158 additional beneficiaries under various schemes.