Shimla: Capital city of Himachal gets its first Heliport. The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated the Heliport.

Heliport is constructed near Sanjauli-Dhalli bye-pass. Spread in an area of 10.3 bigha land, the heliport was constructed by spending an amount of Rs. 18 crore.

The Heliport would not only provide much-needed relief to the high-end tourists visiting the State, besides be effectively used in case of a medical emergency as this heliport was near IGMC, Shimla.

The Union Government had provided Rs. 12.13 crore for construction of heliport project under Himalayan Circuit of the Swadesh Darshan programme and Rs. 6 crore under UDAN-2 of Central Government.

The heliport has Porata Cabin facilities for arrival of passengers, parking for 50 vehicles, deck for helicopter and safety net.

Under the Udaan-2 scheme of the Government of India, heliports are being constructed at Baddi, Rampur and Mandi. Further, the state government is keen to develop more heliports and prepare a proposal for the construction of new heliports at Reckong Peo, Chamba, Dalhousie, Jhanjeli, Jawalaji etc. to the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation.