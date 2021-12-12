Tapovan/Dharamshala: Known for sarcasm and bold reply, Minister for Town and Country Planning Suresh Bhardwaj advised his own party MLA to give up a mobile phone and rear pigeons to send messages.

Bhardwaj said it while responding to the Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala for questioning the utility of street sweeping machines purchased for the Shimla Municipal Corporation during Question Hour today.

Suresh Bhardwaj, who is MLA from Shimla (Urban) constituency said Dhawala should give up his mobile phone and rear pigeons to send messages.

Urban Development Minister clarified that “adopting technology was the need of the hour and since Shimla was a Smart City, smart solutions had to be adopted.”

Earlier, Ramesh Dhawala termed the street-sweeping machines white elephants and said the government should instead have recruited 20 sweepers to clean the city.

Shimla MC had bought two imported street-sweeping machines for Rs 6 crore. And Rs. 9,91,790.50 have been spent for their upkeep.