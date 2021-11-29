New Delhi: On the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, the lower house on Monday passed the Bill to repeal the three farm laws passed last year.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the bill ‘The Fam Laws Repeal Act, 2021’ in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.

The bill was passed by voice vote.

Now with the Lok Sabha nod to repeal the bills, the three laws ‘The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 will be repealed.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress wanted a debate on the Bill. However, which was not allowed on the first day as the House was adjourned immediately after passing the Bill.

Congress accused Union Government of running away from debate on the bill. Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said

“The Modi government wants to push through the three farm laws repeal Bill in Parliament on Monday without any debate. The passage of the laws 16 months ago was most undemocratic. The manner of repeal is even more so. The Opposition demands a discussion before the repeal.”

Speaker Om Birla promised that debate would be held once the House is in order. “Will give you appropriate time,” Birla said.