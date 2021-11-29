New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was willing to answer any questions, allow any debates in the House but that all parties should maintain the dignity of Parliament and the chair of the presiding officers.

In his customary address before the start of the winter session of Parliament, PM Modi said

“The government is willing to discuss every issue with an open mind. The government is ready to answer every question. And we would like that there should be questions in Parliament and peace should also prevail.”

PM Modi said that “voices against government policies should be forceful,” however, he asked his fellow opposition members to uphold the dignity of Parliament and the Chair. He urged fellow parliamentarians to maintain the best conduct and allow parliament to function. He urged

“We should maintain the sort of conduct that will inspire younger generations.”

He advised lawmakers to keep the common man at the centre of its deliberations in the House. He stated

“This session should be rich in ideas and positive debates should have far-reaching impact. I hope the Parliament should be judged how it functions and its significant contributions rather than who disrupted Parliament forcefully. This cannot be the benchmark. The benchmark would be how many hours the Parliament worked and how much positive work was done.”

Referring to the recent observance of Constitution Day on November 26, PM Modi said that it had been observed in the spirit of the Constitution and a renewed resolution.