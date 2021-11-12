Shimla: Dr. Lal Singh, Director of Himalayan Research Group, a Shimla based NGO, has been selected for the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Award for Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development-2021.

Dr Lal Singh is the first scientist from the state selected for Jamnalal Bajaj Award. Jamnalal Bajaj Award constitutes a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh, trophy and citation.

Dr. Lal Singh belongs from Danghiiyara village of district Mandi of the State. He had done his P.hd in Botanical Sciences after graduating from Vallabh Government College Mandi.

The NGO Himalayan Research Group is a designated core group for the Science for Equity, Empowerment and Development division of the Department of Science and Technology since 2005.

The major initiatives undertaken by the Himalayan Research Group include solar water heating and room heating technology in mountain households, medicinal plants cultivation, mushroom cultivation and revivals of native crops like buckwheat, barley, red rice and kidney beans.

As per information, Himalayan Research Group has implemented 40 projects in the last two decades.

The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Dr Lal Singh. He said that it was a rare achievement for a person coming from rural background.

Jamnalal Bajaj Award is being given for promoting Gandhian values, community service and social development. Established in 1978, by the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation of Bajaj Group, Award is given annually in four categories.

Satish Chandra Das Gupta was the first recipient of the Jamnalal Bajaj Award in the Science and Technology category 1978.