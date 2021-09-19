Shimla: A Chotta Shimla based private coaching institute Utopia Learning Resources has accused its employees of stealing important data from the institute.

Utopia Learning Center MD Kapil Jain has filed a police complaint against four staff members at Chhota Shimla police station. In his complaint, Jain has accused two science faculty members and two admission staff members of stealing confidential student data from the institute and joined a rival institute in the city.

Jain claimed that admission staff members were misusing the institute data to get admission to the rival institute and even misleading existing students of the Utopia. Jain complained

“Institute data includes the details of the students studying in the institute, as well as data related to crash courses and dropper courses, which is important for any institute.”

Utopia Learning Resources is operating since 1997 and preparing students for major entrance exams like NEET, IIT-JEE, I.A.S., H.A.S., Banking, SSC, GATE etc.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation on the complaint. Accused staff members could not be contacted by the time of filling this report.