Shimla: Facilitating students, the Department of Higher Education has announced to open the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for the session 2021-2022 for applying and submitting online application forms under the various State, Central and Minority Sponsored Scholarship Schemes and the DBT Mission.

Education Dept spokesperson informed that the decision was taken after due consultation with all stakeholders and also decided to pressed various safety measures to further secure the portal.

He said that Aadhaar based demographic authentication of Institute/District Nodal Officers (INOs/DNOs) has been made mandatory prior to the verification of the applications by them for which the INOs/DNOs have to provide their Aadhaar number on NSP Portal.

The facility of Aadhaar based authentication of L1 and L2 level officers has been made live on the NSP Portal and the OTP generated during the process will be sent to the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar of INO/DNO/ SNO.

The National Scholarship Portal will be using the same mobile number for all communication and sending OTPs in future. The National Scholarship Portal login of the INO would be operational post completion of KYC at NSP using the Aadhaar number of the INO.

To further secure the system, a feature of Aadhaar demographic authentication based on beneficiary’s, students name, gender and year of birth given in Aadhaar has been introduced on the scholarship portal.