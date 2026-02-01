Shimla: The Union Budget 2026 has sparked sharp political reactions in Himachal Pradesh, with the Congress accusing the Centre of ignoring a disaster-hit hill state, while the BJP has defended the budget as development-focused and beneficial for the state.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore expressed strong disappointment with the budget, alleging that Himachal Pradesh has once again been neglected. Rathore said the Centre failed to announce any special financial package or reconstruction assistance for the state, which has suffered repeated damage due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods.

He said losses worth thousands of crores have been reported in recent years, with roads, bridges, houses, drinking water schemes, and power projects badly damaged. Despite this, the budget did not make any concrete provision for reconstruction or disaster relief. Rathore termed the budget a “web of statistics” and said it lacked solutions to ground-level problems.

Rathore further said that agriculture and horticulture, which form the backbone of Himachal’s economy, received no special attention. He said orchardists dependent on apples, pears, and cherries are struggling with rising input costs and weak market support. According to him, the absence of new subsidies, marketing reforms, or a special package for farmers shows the Centre’s apathy towards hill states.

The Congress leader also alleged that the budget failed to address unemployment and inflation, claiming that youth continue to struggle for jobs while the cost of living keeps rising. He demanded a special disaster relief package and separate schemes for agriculture and horticulture, adding that the Congress will continue to raise Himachal’s concerns at the national level.

Countering these allegations, BJP leaders defended the budget and said it offers significant financial and development benefits to Himachal Pradesh. BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal said that under its 1.217 percent share in central taxes, Himachal Pradesh will receive ₹13,949.97 crore, which will strengthen welfare schemes, education, health services, rural development, and infrastructure projects.

Dr. Bindal said the budget has given special focus to hilly states, with the announcement of eco-friendly mountain corridors in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. He said these corridors will improve connectivity and open new opportunities for tourism and employment. He added that hotels, homestays, eco-tourism ventures, and local products will benefit directly.

He also highlighted the Medical Tourism Hub scheme and strengthening of the AYUSH sector, stating that Himachal’s traditional strengths in medicinal plants and wellness tourism will get a boost. The announcement of new Ayurveda institutions, pharmacies, and drug testing laboratories was termed a major opportunity for the state.

Dr. Bindal said the ₹10,000 crore Bio Pharma Shakti Project will further strengthen the Baddi-Solan pharmaceutical belt, leading to more investment and employment. He added that over ₹7 lakh crore support to MSMEs through the TREDS platform will benefit small industries, food processing units, startups, and local entrepreneurs in Himachal.

Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur described the budget as one aligned with the aspirations of the youth. He said provisions for Khelo India, AVGC labs, skill development, and employment reflect the government’s focus on future-ready India and job creation. While BJP MP Harsh Mahajan said the budget strengthens the vision of a self-reliant India, with special emphasis on MSMEs and entrepreneurship in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He said the MSME Growth Fund and employment-oriented schemes will directly benefit Himachal’s youth and rural economy.