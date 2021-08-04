Shimla: With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the state government is once again on back foot and has now made RT-PCR report for tourists’ mandatory to enter the state. However, those who have been administered the first and second dose of the vaccine will be allowed to enter the state. Such tourists are advised to carry their vaccination certificates.

Revenue Department’s Disaster Management Cell has issued an advisory in which it has recommended proper Covid-19 behaviour. The cell has recommended that the tourists who are visiting the state must carry a negative RT-PCR report that should not be older than 72 hours.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also stated that the state government plans to impose some restrictions due to a spike in coronavirus cases. The state government had a discussion on the current coronavirus situation in the state during the recent cabinet meetings and it was discussed that there is a need to impose some restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the final decision will be taken in the upcoming cabinet meeting that is scheduled to take place on August 9.

Recently, the state had witnessed a steady decrease in coronavirus cases. The positive cases had also slipped below 1,000 and the daily Covid-19 tally had also declined. However, during the last few days, the state has been witnessing a spike in Covid cases and daily cases have breached the 200-mark.

Today, as many as 243 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total Covid-19 tally of the state to 2,06,832. Also, 145 persons recovered from the infection. Total active cases in the state now stand at 1,508 while total recoveries have reached 2,01,773.