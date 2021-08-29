Shimla: Stressing the need for water conservation, the state governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar pitched to save even a single drop of water.

The Governor, while interacting with G. Asok Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India at Raj Bhavan, today, said that water conservation is an important issue today, which required immediate attention.

“Nature has blessed Himachal Pradesh immensely and the environment is very favourable. But, due to continuous change in the environment, the situation is getting serious and many natural calamities force us to think in this direction”, said Arlekar.

Arlekar stressed a need for a comprehensive management plan for rainwater harvesting, conservation and rejuvenating the traditional water resources.

“We need to save every drop of rain and stop the fast flow of water. It would be helpful in providing water in the areas where there is a shortage of water and also helpful in protecting the fertile land due to flash floods in lower areas,” he further added.

Appreciating the State Government efforts in water conservation, Governor advised a comprehensive campaign by involving panchayats in particular.

Asok Kumar apprised the Governor about the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign. He said the basic mantra of the campaign was ‘Catch the Rain, where it falls when it falls.’

He said that the campaign has been given momentum in the state and a lot of work has been done, which could be augmented further.