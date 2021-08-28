Shimla: Firm to stay put in Delhi, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has decided to extend their farmer stir across pan India.

This was stated by BKU National leader Rakesh Tikait while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

In Shimla to support apple farmers, Tikait expressing concern over the falling prices of apples in the state said that the price of apple produce will not be allowed to be governed by the corporate houses like Adani.

“We will raise the voice of the apple farmers and it will not take time to make Himachal like Delhi to press for their demands,” said Tikait.

Under a well-planned conspiracy, 10 years ago Adani started doing apple business in Himachal and it opened cold stores which is now showing adverse impact on the market prices of apple, he charged, adding that apple prices have suddenly crashed in the state after Adani has reduced the purchase price of apple by Rs.16 per kg this year.

Apples are procured from the apple growers at cheaper rates and stored in cold stores to be sold later at double rates, he added.

The apple growers have already suffered losses due to unseasonal rains, said Tikait.

He warned that the cold stores of Adani will be demolished, for which the farmers will not be responsible.

BJP is the government of capitalists, he said, adding that is has been more than 9 months since the farmers’ agitation on the Delhi border took off, however, the government is neither ready to hold talks nor withdraw the three farm laws.

Considering the situation, a Mahapanchyat will be organized in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, in which farmers and their representatives from other states will participate to chalk out a future strategy to start agitations in other states across the country for which the central government will be fully responsible.

The Himachal government should protect the interest of the apple farmers and provide transport subsidies.

Expressing concern, Rakesh Tikait said, “Corporate houses now want to capture the agriculture and horticulture sector and for these conspiracies are being hatched to grab the land of farmers, which will not be allowed at any cost.”