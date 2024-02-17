In a proactive move towards ensuring the health and well-being of its youngest residents, Kinnaur district is readying itself for the upcoming Pulse Polio Campaign scheduled for March 03. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma announced today that comprehensive preparations have been finalized, with an extensive network of over 100 booths established across the district.

The objective of the campaign is to administer polio drops to 4859 children aged 0 to 5 years. Dr. Sharma, overseeing the final preparations, stressed the importance of a flawlessly executed plan to cover every child in the specified age group.

“We leave no stone unturned in guaranteeing the success of the Pulse Polio campaign. Over 100 strategically placed booths are in position across the district to ensure accessibility for all children,” stated Dr. Sharma during the announcement.

Senior Medical Officer Dr. Sunindra Singh Negi outlined the distribution plan, with 31 booths set up in Kalpa, 36 in Nichar, and 34 in Pooh. To bolster the workforce, an additional 407 employees from the Health and Ayurvedic departments, including Asha workers and Anganwadi workers, will be actively engaged.

Dr. Negi explained, “In addition to fixed booths, two transient booths will be established in Chaura and Akpa. Polio drops will be administered not only at the booths but also to children arriving in buses and other vehicles, leaving no child without the necessary protection.”

Acknowledging potential logistical challenges for some children to reach booths on March 03, a contingency plan has been devised. Health workers, Asha workers, and Anganwadi workers will extend the immunization drive on March 04 and 05 to ensure that every child is covered.

The Pulse Polio Campaign in Kinnaur signifies a united effort to create a polio-free environment for the district’s children. With meticulous planning and community involvement, Kinnaur aims to achieve its goal of safeguarding the health of the younger generation on March 03, marking a significant stride towards a healthier future.