Dharamshala: In just two months into the marriage, Oshin Sharma, wife of BJP MLA from Dharamsala Vishal Nehria, has alleged physical and emotional abuse by her husband.

Oshin has also lodged a police complaint and demanded security. SP Kangra has confirmed that the police have received an assault complaint against the husband from the wife of MLA Nehriya.

She has also recorded a message, which has been circulated on social media, and alleged that her husband has abused her repeatedly physically and emotionally. In her recorded message, she alleged

“He (Vishal Nehria) abused, blackmailed, tortured, exploited me physically and emotionally. Yesterday he slapped me three times and I fell down from the bed. After that, I locked myself in the room and called my parents and they took me along with them.”

She also accused her mother-in-law of abusing her parents. Oshin has also alleged that Vishal Neharia has threatened to commit suicide.

She has further stated that she would not be responsible for any of his act in future as he used to threaten to harm himself to emotionally blackmail her.

Oshin Sharma is posted at the DRDA office at Dharamsala.

Nehria and Oshin Sharma got married on April 26, this year.