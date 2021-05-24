Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to extend Covid curfew restrictions in the state by a week on Monday.

The state Cabinet, in its meeting, decided to further extend the Corona Curfew in the whole State till 31st May 2021 with the same restrictions.

Even decline in the Covid cases in the state, the health department had recommended extending the Covid restriction to break the virus chain.

After registering a sharp surge in the Covid cases in the state, the state government had imposed the Corona Curfew since May 7 to break the Corona chain.

The cabinet decided that Department of Health would encourage private hospitals in the State to increase vaccination in their institutions.

It was felt that MLAs may review along with concerned SDM the welfare/ treatment being provided to Covid patients in home isolation.