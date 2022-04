Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Excise revenue has recorded a record revenue of Rs. 8403.70 crore in Financial Year 2021-22.

State Taxes and Excise Department spokesperson has informed that the revenue collection in Financial Year 2021-22 by the department under all heads was Rs. 8403.70 crores despite Covid-19.

Revenue was recorded 19.30 per cent more than the revenue collection of Rs. 7044.24 crore in the Financial Year 2020-21.