If you’re looking for a homestay with sylvan surroundings, stunning views, comfort of luxury hotels, and authentic experience of a Himachali home – Stone Wood B&B is for you.

Stone Wood is a white-painted home with brick-walled and wood-panelled rooms located in the heart of Shimla. The place is owned and managed by Tiku Thakur, his son Ishu Thakur and nephew Abhishan Thakur. They have lived in Shimla for years and know the place inside out.

The rooms have bespoke furniture and walls are decorated with stunning landscapes of places like Chandra Taal and Chandranahan Lake.

Stone Wood is surrounded by the deodar forest on one side and all rooms feature east-facing windows to let in ample winter sunshine. It is located just 50 m down the Khalini Chawk – just a minute drive from the Shimla bypass road.

Great attention to details has been given to the interiors of the rooms. The wood-panelled ceilings of the rooms seem to redefine the ambience of the place and offer vibes of a quintessential Himachali home.

The stand-out of the place is a valley-facing attic accessible through a flight of stairs. The attic is the prime place to take in the morning breeze and watch the sunrise over the distant hills.

Evenings are perfect to get wonderstruck by silhouettes of cascading hills and sky painted by the sinking sun in a warm-colored palette of yellow and orange.

Another feature of Stone Wood that most Shimla hotels and homestays often lack is spacious gated parking space.

Things to do around Stone Wood B&B

Open and tranquil surrounding of Stone Wood homestay is best suited for activities like mountain biking, walking, hiking and camping. Stone Wood hosts encourage guests to explore Shimla city by walking or biking.

Stone Wood offers camping and guided hiking tours around the place.

A campsite, located 15 minutes hike away from Stone Wood is a great site for unwinding and relaxing in the woods.

Food @ Stone Wood B&B

Apart from continental and popular north Indian dishes, the B&B serves local Pahari cuisines too. The distinct taste and aroma of Himachali dishes like Siddu and Rajmah-Chawal evoke beautiful food memories for sure.

Location

Stone Wood B&B is located in the center of Shimla city. All major tourist attractions of the city like Kufri, Mashobra, Mall Road, Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (Viceregal Lodge), State Museum are within an hour’s reach.

Room Amenities at Stone Wood

LED TV

King size double bed

Reading/writing/workstation desk

Wardrobe

Room heating

Attached washroom with cold/hot water shower facility

Electric kettle

Table lamp

Iron

Slippers

Hand & bath towels

Chairs

The Stone Wood B&B offers the style of a top hotel with a more relaxed feel and a friendlier price.

Indeed, the B&B mixes chic interiors with a home-away-from-home experience and lovely extra-mile touches such as warm welcome topped with personalized services and freshly-cooked local delicacies every traveler longs for.

Whether you’re after a city break or a country retreat, there’s a beautiful B&B in Shimla to suit your taste and comfort.