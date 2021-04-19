Shimla: In response to the request of the Enforcement Directorate, Government of India, an Anti Money Laundering Cell has been constituted in HP Police Headquarters, Shimla.

A spokesman said here on Monday that the Cell will collect and analyse information regarding criminal cases from all the districts in the state to assess if the same can be shared with the Enforcement Directorate to initiate action under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGP-HP Sanjay Kundu, which was attended by Sunil Kumar Yadav, Additional Director, Enforcement Directorate, North Zone, Chandigarh along with officers from Enforcement Directorate, Shimla. ADG-SV and ACB, Anurag Garg, ADG-CID N. Venugopal, IGP-SR Himanshu Misra.

It was decided in the meeting that the Anti Money Laundering Cell in HP Police Headquarters will share information with focus on organized crime such as cases of drug trafficking, illegal mining, wild life, Excise Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and fake degree cases.

The information will be shared on fortnightly basis and the purpose of such sharing is to launch a multi-pronged criminal action against organized crime in the state, said the spokesperson.