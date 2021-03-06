No new Tax despite COVID impact

Policy for Hemp cultivation on card, Integrated Beneficiary Data Base Management System for proper selection of beneficiaries

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presented Rs. 50,192 crore budget estimates for 2021-22 with no provision for any new taxes despite the coronavirus pandemic.

A total revenue deficit is estimated at Rs. 1,463 crore as total revenue receipts are estimated at Rs. 37,028 crore while total revenue expenditure is estimated to be Rs. 38,491.

As per the budget estimation, out of every hundred rupees to be spent by the Government in 2021-22, Rs.25.31 will be spent on salaries, Rs.14.11 on pension, Rs.10 on interest payment, Rs.6.64 on loan repayment and Rs.43.94 will be spent on development works and other activities.

The Corona has impacted the revenue receipts adversely during 2020-21, CM said and also not rule out its impact on State’s revenue during 2021-22.

The state has proposed Rs. 9,405 crore for developmental activities during 2021-22. Outlay of Rs. 2,369 crore for Schedule Caste Development Programme, Rs. 846 crore for Tribal Area development and Rs. 93 crore for backward area development.

The state budget has proposed Rs. 8,024 crore for Education, while health has been allocated Rs. 3,016 crore. The government has earmarked an outlay of Rs.4,502 crore for the PWD in 2021-22.

17,716 km road constructed under PMGSY, work on 4,143 km road on progress

So far state has constructed 17,716 kilometres long road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by spending an amount of Rs.5,378. Work on 4,143 kilometres of road sanctioned under the PMGSY with a cost of Rs.2,756 crore are in progress.

Targets for PWD Department in 2021-22 in Budget

Metalling and Tarring 2,000 Kilometres Construction of Motorable Roads 1,000 Kilometres Cross Drainage 945 Kilometre roads Bridges to be constructed 80 Villages to be connected with roads 90 Road up-gradation 800 Kilometres Periodic Renewal 2,200 Kilometres

200 new Buses, Location Tracking Devices and Panic Button System in public transport vehicles

To strengthen the Himachal Road Transport Corporation, CM announced to purchase 200 new buses including Electric buses to replace old buses in 2021-22.

In the budget, Rs.15 crore were provided to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation for providing better facilities and up gradation of bus stands and workshops. The CM has proposed an outlay of Rs. 377 crores for the Transport Corporation.

The Chief Minister also announced to connect the Location Tracking Devices and Panic Button System in public transport vehicles with the Command-and-Control Centre for safety of women and girls in emergency situation.

The state government has proposed to frame a policy to permit commercial hemp cultivation with proper regulatory framework.

The Govt has proposed for developing an Integrated Beneficiary Data Base Management System for proper selection of beneficiaries in the various schemes of the Government.