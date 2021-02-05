Shimla: Accusing the state government for inept handling of the fake degree scam, Congress legislator Rajinder Rana has sought to know why the case was not being handed over to CBI.

Rana who is also State Congress Vice-president President said that keeping in mind the seriousness and gravity of the case it should have been handed over to the CBI for probe.

The fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University (MBU) has spread not only across the 17 states for sale of fake degrees, but also abroad, he alleged.

He further sought to know why the recognition of the University has not been cancelled and also that the university should have been be shut down after surfacing of such a scam.

Rana charged the state government of trying to hush up the fake degree scam and also trying to shelter the guilty.

He said that he along with his other Congress counterparts had raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha, after which the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2019.

The SIT in a press conference had claimed to have arrested 8 persons and interrogate around 264 persons and had made many claims which has raised many a doubt, he charged, adding that why and how was the permission granted for running the university in spite of the fact that the Letter of Intent was rejected twice earlier owing to non-fulfilment of norms.

“Our demand of CBI probe has not been paid heed,” he said, questioning the state government for shoddy probe and any strict action against the MBU.

Rana alleged the state government of bowing down under pressure to favour the accused.

The previous BJP government had in 2008 brought about Private Universities Act, after which 17 private universities were opened, many of which were in Solan district alone and one Panchyat even had three universities.