Situated at a height of 2246 meters, Mashobra is a stunning hill retreat outside Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. This stunning place is bestowed with lush oak forests, pleasant fruit orchards, and green valleys with open pastures. That’s why it is considered to be an ideal destinations to immerse yourself in tranquility and peace.

If you’re looking for refreshing holidays, Mashobra is a place that has scenic beauty, beautiful roads, nature parks and much more. Not to mention, grandeur of narrow trekking trails leading to beautiful locations and vivid-coloured birds chirping in the woods.

Here’s a quick list of amazing places to explore in Mashobra.

1. Craignano

Craignano is located on the Shimla-Naldehra Highway in Himachal Pradesh. Situated at an altitude of 7,700 feet above sea level, this delightful place is popular for apple orchards and a stunning Italian style villa made by an Italian photographer, Chevalier Federico Peliti, who named this place in the memory of his hometown, Craignano.

Photo Himachal Tourism

Resting on a cliff, encircled by a forest of oak and pine trees, this villa has a sprawling lawn, night lamps from the colonial era, and stone benches.

Craignano is also famous for the world’s highest water lift set at about 7,657 feet altitude. This water lift was built by the British but is now used to supply water to surrounding areas and Shimla.

Activities: Picnic at Craignano Nature Park, camping

2. Talai

Talai is an open meadow near Craignano, Mashobra. While driving to Talai, you may come across beautiful views of clouds floating above Shali Tibba.

Talai seems to be coming straight out of the Ruskin Bond book. Lush green carpet of grass, a small pond in the centre of the meadow and two small tea stalls/dhabas on its periphery make this place look heavenly.

Talai is an idyllic spot for unwinding and playing outdoor games like cricket, football, Frisbee, etc. with your family and friends.

Activities: Family picnic, camping, bonfire, outdoor sports

3. Reserve Forest Sanctuary

Situated at a distance of 4 km from Mashobra, Reserve Forest Sanctuary, Shimla is blessed with a variety of flora and fauna, along with plantations of cedar, pine, and oak trees. This place is surrounded by a forest of oak, pine, rhododendron, and cedar trees.

It is a great place to visit for wildlife lovers. Visitors can spot jackals, Kakkar (barking deer), leopards, Himalayan eagle, pheasant, chikor, and partridge in the sanctuary. The forest offers you an opportunity to spot rich flora and fauna.

Activities: Cycling, trekking, picnicking

4. Naldehra

Naldehra is a small hill station with a breath-taking panorama of forested valley and an 18-hole golf course. It’s rightfully called the nature lover’s delight as the place is adorned with cedar forests, lush green slopes, orchards, and beautiful roads vanishing in rolling hills.

Photo: Himachal Tourism

If you love to spend time in the pristine environment, Naldehra is a perfect place for you. Beautiful hotels with stunning views and restaurants offering delicious food make Naldehra a must-explore place.

Activities: Horse riding, picnicking, golfing