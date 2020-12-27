Shimla: Himachal Congress leader Abhishek Rana, taking a dig at the BJP-led state government, said that contrary to its declaration of three-years term of good governance, there is ‘no’ good governance in real sense.

“Good governance is not only missing in Himachal Pradesh, but in the whole country, as the people of the country are troubled by the governments oppressive and ant-people policies,” he said.

Abhishek accused the BJP led government for fooling innocent people with false promises and gimmicks (‘Jumlas’). He said

“The BJP now stands exposed, as their real face has come before the public. In reality, the Jai Ram Thakur government’s celebration should be marked as ‘black day’, as has it failed miserably to deliver to the state and its people, by not fulfilling the promises. Forget about taking the state on the path of progress and development, the state government was even unsuccessful in handling the Covid-19 crisis.”

Congress young leader reminded the state government, who is celebrating its three years in the office, that many have lost their jobs during COVID and the Jai Ram Govt at the time of pandemic, instead of helping the poor and needy, took to loot and even did not refrain from looting the financial assistance the state received for public welfare.

Abhishek Rana said that Congress is observing ‘Black Day’ today as no developmental tasks have been accomplished by the state government in their three-year regime.