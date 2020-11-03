Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Kuldeep Singh Rathore criticized the state government of having no policy to provide relief to the various sections of the society who suffered owing to Covid pandemic.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Rathore said, “There has been reverse migration of youth to the state after having lost their jobs due to COVID crisis. But the state government has no data of the number of the returnees who have been rendered are jobless. It is time the state government should give it a serious thought.”

Congress party will welcome the move if the state government sets up a committee to examine the same, he said, adding that it is important that government should know the actual status and identify how many youth require jobs so that help could be extended to them and adequate relief measures be adopted.

Replying to a question on the creation of three municipal corporations Solan, Mandi and Palampur and merging of new areas to these towns, he said, “The state government has given three years relaxation of property tax to the people of the newly merged areas which is quite less.

They should be give relaxation of at least 10 years instead, till the time these merged rural areas are upgraded with the facilities at par with the towns or cities they are merged with, he demanded.

Taking a dig at the state government for time and again transfer of bureaucracy, Rathore said that repeated transfers affect the functioning of the government.

The state government has failed miserably at all fronts, the public are heavily burdened with rising inflation, hike in bus fares, rise in electricity tariff, increase of cement prices, he alleged.

Disclosing about party affairs, Rathore said that Congress will strengthen the Block Committees and Booth Committees and the party works have been entrusted with responsibilities.

“Following the directions of Congress High Command there will be no place for non-performers within the party and if anyone does not perform they will have to relinquish their post,” he cautioned.