Preliminary preparations started for Census – 2021: Chief Secretary

18 master trainers to train 418 field trainers

National Census Register would be updated with Census

Shimla: Directorate of Census has started the preliminary preparations for the 16th Census of India. The census would be conducted in 2021.

The Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi said that most of the work would be edited through a mobile application for ensuring transparency and gathering true information in this work. The editing of the information would be done online as well as offline. Detailed training about census work would be provided to Deputy Commissioners and other officers of the districts in the month of February and March, this year.

The Chief Secretary has appealed the people of the State to participate in this national work by providing correct and complete information to the enumerators. He said that the census is not being conducted only to count women and men but it was also a medium to give pace to the development as based on these figures, the governments decides various developmental schemes. Khachi said

“the figures of census 2021 would also be helpful in formulating policies as per the economic, political and social condition of the people.”

The Chief Secretary directed the Directorate of Census to provide proper training to enumerators so that correct information could be collected.

Director Census Sunil Kumar Kapta informed that 18 master trainers of Himachal Pradesh were provided training by Census office in November 2019, who would further impart training to 418 field trainers at district level in March 2020. They would further provide training to 19500 enumerators and supervisors of Census in the month of April 2020.

Director Census informed that enumerators can edit the census work through a mobile app.

Kapta informed that in the first phase of census 2021, the census of buildings would be conducted and listed from 16t May to 30 June, 2020 and National Census Register will also be updated along with this work.

The supervision of entire work of census would be done through the web portal. The officers of Revenue and other departments have been appointed as Nodal Officers. Field trainers, enumerators and supervisors would be appointed at district level/charge level in the state.