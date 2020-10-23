Tenders inviting online bid floated

Picture Credit: Deepak Sundriyal

SHIMLA: The efforts of Municipal Corporation Shimla for opening of high-end restaurant in the historic Town Hall building will soon see the light of the day as it has floated tenders for the same.

The idea mooted by the civic body to lease out space for running of high-end restaurant in the ground floor of the Town Hall Building got boost after it had received good response.

The tenders were floated on Friday, wherein the civic body has invited online bids on Monthly Minimum Reserved License Fee of Rs 5 lakh for a period of 12 years.

The date of the Financial Bid opening, evaluation of Financial Bid is scheduled for November 11.

The 112-year old, historic Town Hall Building, a marvel of British architecture on the Mall Road had been renovated at the cost of around Rs 8 crores funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).