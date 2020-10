Shimla: In wake of the festive season and the demand of the Shimla Beopar Mandal, the district administration has permitted opening of shops on Sundays.

In a notification issued here on Friday, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditiya Negi has allowed all the shops to remain open on Sunday’s on voluntary basis in Shimla city during the festive season. The shops will remain open on October 28, 1st and 8th November.