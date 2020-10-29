Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Thursday donated protective gear to fight against Covid-19 and other medical equipments to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) administration.

The equipments were handed over to IGMC administration by HPCC President Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who visited the hospital.

These include 20 beds, 8-wheel chairs, 50 BP Apparatus, 700 face shields, 3 SS trolley, 800 elbow length gloves, 50 Nasal flow cannula, 50 catheter mount, and 50 closed circuit catheters.

Rathore said that these health equipments were purchased by the State Congress Committee from the funds donated by the party workers for the Disaster Relief Fund created by Himachal Pradesh Congress during lockdown.

The funds were collected from party workers only, he added.

The purchase committee consisted of Chairman Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil HPCC Secretary Hari Krishan Himral.

“Congress party had earlier given financial help to the Corona affected people and also distributed large amount of ration, masks, sanitizers across the state,” said Rathore.

Similar health equipments will also be donated to Dr Rajinder Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda and Nerchowk Medical College in the coming weeks.

He said, during the lockdown period, the congress party consistently helped the migrant laborers pertaining to their food, shelter and transportation along with helping the Himachalis in moving back to their native places.

He lauded the collective efforts of the party workers for their contribution to the service of the public.

Rathore was accompanied by Congress senior leader Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, DCC Shimla Shimla Urban President Jitendra Chaudhary, Congress Secretaries Yashpal Tanaik, Ved Prakash Thakur, Sushant Kaprate and many other party leaders and activists.