Shimla: The State Government has decided to operate night buses on three routes in the state from 5th September, for the convenience of the people.

Transport Minister Bikram Singh informed that everyday bus will operate from Chamba at 5 pm and from Shimla at 6.30 pm on the Chamba-Shimla-Chamba route.

The bus will operate from Manali at 7 pm and from Shimla at 8 pm on the Manali-Shimla-Manali route, he added.

He said that the bus will operate from Dharamshala at 9.30 pm and from Shimla at 9.30 pm on the Dharamshala-Shimla-Dharamshala route.

Bikram Singh said that people from different parts of the state travel to the capital Shimla in view of various works. The operation of night buses will also save time of people. Based on the availability of passengers in these night buses, it would be started from other areas as well, he added.

He said that directions have been issued to the regional and sub-divisional managers of the Corporation to make hand sanitizers, masks, gloves and face shields regularly available for the employees. Keeping in view the Covid-19 situation, direction has also been given to ensure strict adherence of guidelines issued by the State Government for safety of passengers.

The Transport Minister said that the regional managers have also been asked to run buses according to the timetable and for proper sanitization of the buses.