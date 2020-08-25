Shimla: Following the Union Government directive to allow uninterrupted inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, the Himachal Government relaxes few norms to make entry into the state easier though e-registration on the Covid portal will remain mandatory.

The state Cabinet, in its latest meeting, decided to continue the present system of mandatory registration on e-Covid portal. Cabinet observed that the registration allows to map the person if one tested positive.

State Cabinet also decided not to open the state borders and resumption of inter-state public transport not to be resumed.

To ensure seamless movement of person and goods, the state cabinet has directed the DCs to expedite the approvals for e-registration.

The state Cabinet, however, provided some sort of relief to the hotel industry. State has now exempted the mandatory Covid negative report for children below 10 years and its period has been raised from 72 hours to 96 hours.

The mandatory five-day hotel booking for tourists too has been reduced to two days. It has also been decided that if any guest tests positive in a hotel, it will not be sealed and only the room, restaurant or the area he has visited will be sealed.

The State Cabinet didn’t open the temples.