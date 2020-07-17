Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni has extended the last date of submission of online admission forms for its undergraduate, M Sc, MBA Agribusiness and PhD programmes for the academic year 2020-21.

The last date for receipt of applications for undergraduate programmes has now been revised till 31st July for normal and self-financing seats. The last date for receipt of online applications for M Sc, MBA (Agribusiness), MBA General and PhD programmes has also been extended till 5th August.

The entrance examination for admission undergraduate and MSc/ MBA Agribusiness programmes has been postponed till further orders.

The application process is online and interested students can apply by logging on the university website www.yspuniversity.ac.in. The detailed admission notice with total seats for each programme can be viewed on the website.

In undergraduate programmes, the University is offering B Sc (Hons) Horticulture and B Sc (Hons) Forestry at its four constituent colleges i.e. College of Horticulture and College of Forestry at the main campus, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri and College of Horticulture and Centre of Excellence in Horticulture Research Thunag.

The university also offers B Tech Biotechnology programme at College of Horticulture and Forestry Neri.