Curfew relaxed for 7 hours now

Shimla: Following the State Cabinet nod to levy Additional License Fee (Covid Cess) on sale of liquor, the prices of liquor is set to increase.

Now Rs. 5 per bottle would be charged as Covid Cess on Country Liquor, Rs. 10 per bottle on IMFL, Rs. 5 per bottle/Can on Beer/RTD Indian Made, Rs. 25 per bottle on Foreign Imported Liquor (BIO), Rs. 10 per bottle/Can on Beer/RTD (BIO), Rs. 10 per bottle on Indian Wine/Cider and Rs. 25 per bottle on Wine/Cider (BIO).

The Cabinet also decided to hike import fee on all kinds of spirits used by the industries (L-19A licenses) for manufacturing all kind of sanitisation products from Rs. 10.50 per bulk litres to Rs. 15 per bulk litres.

Cabinet also gave its nod to increase the curfew relaxation to seven hours from five hours.